Husso (illness) is set to be available for Saturday's home game versus Vancouver, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press on Thursday.
Husso has a 9-5-2 record, 3.53 GAA and .893 save percentage in 18 contests this season. Alex Lyon is expected to start Saturday and is likely to be leaned on heavily down the stretch, which will probably leave Husso without many opportunities to get in work.
