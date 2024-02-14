Husso will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
Husso will get his first action since Dec. 18 after missing time with a lower-body injury and an illness. The 29-year-old will be thrown right into the fire against the Oilers, who have scored 17 goals over their last six games, cooling down slightly since the end of their 16-game winning streak.
