Namestnikov scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Namestnikov was credited for tipping a Jordan Oesterle shot at 7:55 of the third period. The 29-year-old Namestnikov now has 10 goals and eight helpers in 36 games, surpassing his 18-point output from 53 contests last year. The Russian forward is likely to continue playing in a middle-six role while pushing for a 40-point pace this season.