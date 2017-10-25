Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Scores lone goal Tuesday
Pouliot scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings.
Pouliot made the rare appearance at center Tuesday since Zemgus Girgensons (lower body) didn't suit up. He wasn't expected to make much of an impact in a fourth-line role, but Pouliot turned out being the savior of an otherwise defensive game. The veteran winger now has a goal in two consecutive games, and he'll have a chance to extend his streak Wednesday against the Blue Jackets.
