Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Mittelstadt's eighth goal of the season also stood as the game-winner. His point streak increased to four games with one goal and three assists in that span. Mittelstadt hasn't lived up to expectations with 19 points in 54 games, but the eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft has shown better point-producing skills recently.