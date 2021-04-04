Mittelstadt scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Rangers.
Mittelstadt led a 2-on-1 with Taylor Hall in the first period and sniped a shot past Igor Shesterkin to the blocker side, tying the game with 6:59 left in the frame. The goal gave Mittelstadt a three-game point streak, and he's scored in two of those three after tallying just once in his first 19 contests.
