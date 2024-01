Cozens missed practice Thursday and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, per Sabres' insider Joe Yerdon.

Cozens had a terrific season in 2022-23, scoring 31 times while adding 37 assists in 81 games. He has struggled this season, scoring only seven times with 15 helpers in 42 contests. Look for Eric Robinson to enter the lineup if Cozens is unable to play.