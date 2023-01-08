Cozens notched one goal and one assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Minnesota.

Cozens registered both points during Buffalo power plays in the second period. The Sabres went 2-for-3 in the contest on the man advantage. Cozens has racked up 37 points through 37 games this season after finishing the 2021-22 campaign with 38 points across 79 appearances. He has produced two goals and four helpers in his past five outings.