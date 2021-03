According to general manager Kevyn Adams, Cozens (upper body) is "probably around a week away" from returning, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Adams told reporters Cozens is "more day-to-day than week-to-week," but the 20-year-old rookie will nonetheless miss at least seven days of action. Cozens has picked up four goals and six points in 25 games this campaign.