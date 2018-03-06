Rodrigues (upper body) missed his second straight game Monday against Toronto and is now considered week-to-week.

Rodrigues is very unlikely to play Wednesday against Calgary, and may not return until next Thursday when the Sabres host Toronto. His injury comes at a time when he was excelling as the team's No. 2 center, scoring two goals and an assist in consecutive wins against Boston and Tampa Bay. The Sabres are very short on centers, which means Phil Housley will have to get creative with his lineup, perhaps playing the red-hot Sam Reinhart at center.