Eichel did not practice Friday and instead was given a "maintenance day", Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Nothing suggests Eichel is in any danger of missing Saturday's game in Columbus. Buffalo's best player insisted to the media he was fine and plans to play against the Jackets. He has four assists in his last five games and on the season Eichel has tallied nine points in 10 games.

