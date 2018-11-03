Sabres' Jack Eichel: Three helpers in rout of Sens
Eichel picked up three assists while adding three shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-2 rout of the Senators.
The Sabres' top line of Eichel, Jason Pominville and Jeff Skinner combined for nine points, while eight different Buffalo skaters had multi-point performances on an afternoon when the Ottawa defense offered no resistance whatsoever. Eichel now has four goals and 17 points through 14 games, and the 22-year-old finally appears ready to assume the mantle of franchise center after being selected second overall in the 2015 draft behind Connor McDavid.
