Eichel agreed to terms on an eight-year, $80 million contract extension with the Sabres on Tuesday.

This offseason has been filled with huge pay days for young stars, including Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who both signed eight-year extensions of their own, so it was really just a matter of time before the Sabres' would lock the face of their franchise down to a long-term deal. Eichel was fantastic last season, racking up 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 61 contests after missing the first 21 games of the campaign due to a high-ankle sprain. The 2015 draft's second overall pick is clearly already capable of producing at a point-per-game clip, and his offensive output should only continue to trend upward as Buffalo continues to improve the talent that surrounds him. Eichel will be an elite asset in all fantasy formats for years to come.