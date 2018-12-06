Sabres' Jake McCabe: Considered week-to-week
McCabe (upper body) is listed as week-to-week on the Sabres' injury report.
McCabe landed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending any hopes of a return to the ice for the contest against the Maple Leafs. The blueliner's week-to-week designation suggests his absence could be an extended one.
