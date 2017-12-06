Sabres' Jake McCabe: Scores first goal in impressive outing
McCabe scored his first goal of the season, added a helper, dished out four hits and blocked five shots in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.
McCabe doesn't contribute much in terms of offense, but fantasy goers couldn't have asked for a much-better fantasy performance. With just six points and a minus-9 rating in 28 games, the second-pairing blueliner still isn't worth owning in most formats. His defensive stats make him valuable in some specialty leagues, but steer clear if you need offensive production.
