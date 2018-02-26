Sabres' Jason Pominville: Collects assist in triumph of B's

Pominville registered an assist Sunday, with the Sabres defeating the Bruins at home, 4-1.

The Sabres do not have a host of viable fantasy options available, and Pominville -- with nine goals and 13 assists through 63 games -- would need to go on an absolute tear in order to approach the 47 points that he posted with Minnesota last season. He still has a role on the power play, but the Swords are ranked 25th so he likely won't pose much of a threat with the man advantage.