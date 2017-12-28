Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Pots goal in loss

Okposo scored a goal on three shots and added two blocks in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

It was Okposo's first goal in over two weeks, as his offensive production has taken a step back this season after last year's 45-point effort. The goal against his former team was only his 15th point of the 2017-18 season. However, he has notched at least two shots in six of his last seven games, so the Minnesota native may turn it on in the second half for owners that have stuck it out with him.