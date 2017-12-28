Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Pots goal in loss
Okposo scored a goal on three shots and added two blocks in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
It was Okposo's first goal in over two weeks, as his offensive production has taken a step back this season after last year's 45-point effort. The goal against his former team was only his 15th point of the 2017-18 season. However, he has notched at least two shots in six of his last seven games, so the Minnesota native may turn it on in the second half for owners that have stuck it out with him.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...