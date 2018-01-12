Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Scores game-winning tally Thursday

Okposo scored the game-winning goal and added an assist during Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

As long as Okposo is lining up alongside Jack Eichel, the veteran winger has a good shot of providing solid offensive numbers. With Thursday's strong showing, Okposo is up to a respectable 24 points through 42 games for the campaign, but his seven goals are a discouraging total. While there's potential for a second-half rebound, fantasy owners should probably keep expectations in check. Buffalo is reeling in the basement of the Eastern Conference, and there's no reason to expect significant improvement is ahead.