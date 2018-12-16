Ullmark will be in goal for Sunday's contest in Boston, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark has been stuck in a rough patch as of late. In his last three outings, the 25-year-old owns a 4.18 GAA and .870 save percentage. He owns a 6-1-3 record on the season, but the Bruins will be a tough test for the Sabres' backup.