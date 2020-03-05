Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Inching closer to return
Ullmark (leg) may be ready to be the backup by Saturday's game against Philadelphia, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark has missed the Sabres' last 16 games due to a leg injury, but he finally returned to practice Monday, which was the first sign that he was likely closing in on a return to the lineup. Once healthy, the 26-year-old Swede will enter a timeshare with Carter Hutton for the remainder of the campaign.
