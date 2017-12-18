Sabres' Matt Moulson: Riding hot streak
Moulson has scored nine points in five games with AHL Ontario since getting loaned by the Sabres, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
It's a good sign for Moulson, who is hoping to revitalize his NHL career after getting demoted. His five-year contract has been a nightmare for the Sabres, and despite making it known they're willing to retain salary to facilitate a trade, there have been no takers. Before people get too excited about Moulson's recent scoring streak, keep in mind that his only goal came in a 6-1 blowout loss, and four of his assists came in one game against Texas. He's playing in a scoring role in the AHL, but still lacks the conditioning and quickness to play that role in the NHL. Moulson will need to keep this up to get back in Buffalo's good graces.
