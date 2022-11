Dahlin notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

After missing Saturday's loss to the Lightning due to an upper-body injury, Dahlin returned to the lineup and wasted little time in extending his point streak to five games. The first overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft is emerging as a Norris Trophy contender this season, racking up seven goals and 16 points through 12 games with 18 PIM, 18 hits, 25 blocked shots, 47 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating.