Lehner was pulled Tuesday against the Jets after he gave up three goals on 17 shots.

The Jets are rolling and Lehner only lasted 21:07 on Tuesday before he was given the yank. The Sabres tried to mount a comeback and wound up scoring four times on opposing netminder Steve Mason, so it was actually Chad Johnson who was credited with the loss. These aren't fun times for Lehner fantasy owners, however, as the 26-year-old has been pulled in two of his last three starts and seen his save percentage dip to .910 on the season. He's previously been lights out for a struggling Buffalo squad, but you knew he couldn't keep up that superior play behind a weak defense core. He can deliver decent rate stats, but don't expect many wins.