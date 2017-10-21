Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tough match on tap
Lehner will start in goal versus host Boston on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner returned from an illness and dressed as the backup to Chad Johnson for Friday's home game against the Canucks, but the latter was peppered for three goals allowed on 40 shots in a loss, so it's no big surprise to see the Swede returning to the crease for this next one. Still, the B's have scored at least three goals in four of their first six games and they put a six spot on that same Vancouver club Thursday upon reintroducing Patrice Bergeron back into the fold. It's going to be very difficult to trust Lehner in the upcoming tilt.
