Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Contributes assist in road win
Reinart finished Sunday's 5-2 win over Florida with an assist.
Reinart's 10th assist of the season came on a Sabres insurance goal, scored late in the second period to make it a 4-1 game. His 20:59 led all Buffalo forwards, and Reinart will look to keep things rolling Monday when he and the Sabres face Tampa Bay.
