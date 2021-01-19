Reinhart (lower body) scored twice, including one on the power play, and had six shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Reinhart was dealing with a lower-body issue over the weekend but showed no ill effects come game time. His back-to-back goals early in the second period pushed Buffalo's lead to 3-0 and the Sabres cruised to the easy win. Reinhart and linemates Jack Eichel (three assists) and Taylor Hall (three assists) carried the load Monday and life should be good for Reinhart as long as he remains with that duo. A fifth 20-goal campaign in the last six years is a distinct possibility, even in a shortened season.