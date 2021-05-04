Thompson scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Thompson got the Sabres on the board with 5:56 left in the second period, burying a wrister from the right circle with the man advantage. He later drew an assist on Rasmus Asplund's tying goal in the third, giving Thompson the first multi-point game of his NHL career. Thompson has seven goals and 12 points in just 35 games, matching the career highs he established over 65 games in 2018-19.