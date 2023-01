Thompson had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 5-3 win against the Blues on Tuesday.

Thompson's marker at 1:10 of the second period put Buffalo up 4-0 and ended up being the game-winner. The 25-year-old is on a five-game point streak, recording three goals and eight points over that span. It's the latest hot streak in what has been a fantastic season for Thompson. He's contributed 33 goals and 66 points in 47 contests in 2022-23.