Sabres' Tage Thompson: Preseason standout fading
Thompson was a healthy scratch for both of the team's weekend games, the first time he's sat so far this season.
Acquired from the Blues in the Ryan O'Reilly trade during the offseason, Thompson turned heads with strong play during training camp and the preseason and landed a spot on the third line. Things haven't developed from there, however, as he's still looking for his first point of the season even though he played in each of Buffalo's first seven contests. With the Sabres winning both weekend games without him, Thompson may have to wait a bit for another opportunity, and he's likely not going anywhere near the top six anytime soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.