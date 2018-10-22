Thompson was a healthy scratch for both of the team's weekend games, the first time he's sat so far this season.

Acquired from the Blues in the Ryan O'Reilly trade during the offseason, Thompson turned heads with strong play during training camp and the preseason and landed a spot on the third line. Things haven't developed from there, however, as he's still looking for his first point of the season even though he played in each of Buffalo's first seven contests. With the Sabres winning both weekend games without him, Thompson may have to wait a bit for another opportunity, and he's likely not going anywhere near the top six anytime soon.