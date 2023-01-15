Thompson registered an assist, seven shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Thompson's current four-game goal drought matches his longest of the season. He's managed just two helpers in that span, including his set-up to Jeff Skinner on a breakaway Saturday. Thompson is at 31 tallies, 58 points, 176 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 41 contests overall. While he's shooting a lofty 17.6 percent, he makes up for it with enough shot volume to continue to produce offense at a high rate.