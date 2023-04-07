Thompson picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-6 shootout win over the Red Wings.

In his second game back from a nagging upper-body injury, Thompson opened the scoring early in the first period with his 45th goal of the season, tying him for sixth in the league with Jason Robertson. The 25-year-old is up to 92 points in 74 games, and with five games remaining on Buffalo's schedule he's got a shot at a 100-point campaign, but Thompson could also be shut down if and when the Sabres are officially eliminated from the playoffs -- they're six points back of the Isles and Panthers for the final wild-card spot and would also have to leapfrog the Penguins.