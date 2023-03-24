Luukkonen will be between the home pipes versus New Jersey on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen has struggled all season, despite his 15-11-4 record, as the Sabres have been a scoring machine this season, averaging 3.57 goals per game, third best in the NHL. Luukkonen has given up 21 goals on 169 shots in his last five starts. He has a mediocre 3.62 GAA as well as a poor .890 save percentage. Luukkonen will take on the Devils who are third in the NHL standings with 98 points.