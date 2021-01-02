Olofsson exited Saturday's practice with an apparent arm injury, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Olofsson sustained his injury when he crashed into the net while facing Rasmus Dahlin in a one-on-one drill. The 25-year-old Swede returned to the ice briefly, but exited practice for good shortly thereafter. The Sabres should release more details regarding Olofsson's status soon, but for now, he can be considered day-to-day.