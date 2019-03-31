Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Nets first NHL goal
Olofsson scored his first NHL goal Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders.
It came on the power play on a pass from Jack Eichel. Olofsson is getting scoring-line ice time, as well as power-play time. And he has a point in each of his two games. There may be some late season value in Olofsson's game.
