Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Power-play machine
Olofsson scored his fifth power-play goal of the 2019-20 season in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Monday.
Olofsson has been on fire to start the year, with seven points in six games. He certainly has plenty of scoring touch at this level and opposing teams will now have to start focusing on shutting down the young winger if they hope to defeat the red-hot Sabres. The 24-year-old is now tied with Edmonton's James Neal for the league lead in power-play goals with five.
