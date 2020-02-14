Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Returns in style
Olofsson (lower body) scored two goals in his return to the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jackets. The first came on the power play and the second secured the 4-3 overtime win.
Olofsson's heroics began at the 2:10 mark of the third period, when he tied the game at two apiece. They continued in the extra session, as the Swede's 18th goal of the season clinched the victory for Buffalo 2:44 into overtime. What a return for Olofsson, who was playing in his first game since Jan. 2. If you held onto him through the injury, get Olofsson activated pronto.
