A lower-body injury limited Olofsson to 54 contests, but he has still produced 42 points. That would put him on pace for 64 points in a full season. He has found success on the man advantage, which is where he produced 11 of his 20 goals. He has been one of the brighter spots on a struggling Sabres club.