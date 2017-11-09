Sabres' Zach Redmond: Demoted Thursday
Redmond was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.
The journeyman performed admirably upon his recall Tuesday, finishing with a plus-2 rating, one hit, and two blocked shots in just over 14 minutes of ice, but is returning to the minors due to Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) and Josh Gorges (lower body) nearing game readiness. Redmond will remain a recall option for the Sabres throughout the season, though he shouldn't ever be given much consideration when putting together a fantasy lineup.
