Duclair (undisclosed) could be an option against Washington on Tuesday according to coach DJ Smith, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Based on coach Smith's comments, fantasy owners should probably consider Duclair a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt. The winger is currently stuck in a four-game goalless streak but has already set a new career high with 21. With half the season remaining, the Quebec native could push for the 40-goal mark if he avoids any extended slumps.