Tkachuk produced two assists, two shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Tkachuk set up Artem Zub's first-period tally as well as Zach Sanford's hat-trick-clinching goal in the third. The 22-year-old Tkachuk has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last seven games. Monday marked the captain's first multi-point effort of the year. He's up to nine points, 38 shots, 59 hits, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 13 appearances.