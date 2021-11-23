Tkachuk produced two assists, two shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Avalanche.
Tkachuk set up Artem Zub's first-period tally as well as Zach Sanford's hat-trick-clinching goal in the third. The 22-year-old Tkachuk has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last seven games. Monday marked the captain's first multi-point effort of the year. He's up to nine points, 38 shots, 59 hits, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 13 appearances.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Games postponed this week•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Tallies goal in physical showing•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Lights lamp Friday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Officially playing Thursday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Won't play Sunday•