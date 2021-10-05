Coach DJ Smith is preparing to start the season without Tkachuk (contract dispute) in the lineup, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

There's still a chance Tkachuk and the Senators will come to terms on a new contract in time for the 22-year-old winger to suit up for Ottawa's Opening Night matchup with Toronto on Oct. 14, but Smith clearly isn't overly optimistic about the current state of the two parties' negotiations. At this point fantasy managers should probably assume Tkachuk will miss at least a few games to start the season. The fourth overall pick from the 2018 Entry Draft picked up 17 goals, 36 points, 220 shots and a whopping 248 hits in 56 games last campaign.