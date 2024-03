Tkachuk had two assists in a 5-2 victory over New Jersey on Saturday.

Both were primary helpers, first on Thomas Chabot's eighth of the season in the second period and then on Drake Batherson's 24th of the year in the third frame. Tkachuk hasn't delivered the way he did last season (>1 P/GP), but he does have three consecutive seasons with 30 or more goals. And he has seven points, including four goals, and 29 shots in his last five games.