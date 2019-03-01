Senators' Chris Tierney: Sets new career mark in points
Tierney scored a goal Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
The goal snapped an 18-game drought. But the point pushed Tierney to a new career mark in points (41) in just 64 games. He has a shot to clear 50 this year and is valuable in deep formats.
