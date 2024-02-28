Tierney logged an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Tierney, who played his first four NHL campaigns for the Sharks, was able to get on the scoresheet for the first time since Feb. 6. The 29-year-old has just three appearances in February, but he's picked up two points in those games despite seeing limited ice time in a fourth-line role. That's been the story of his season far -- the center is at six points, 16 shots on net, 13 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 30 appearances.