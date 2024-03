Tierney provided an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Tierney has a point in three straight games (one goal, two assists), which is great work for a fourth-liner who has gone 10 games without exceeding 10 minutes of ice time. The 29-year-old has 11 points, 23 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-3 rating over 44 contests this season. Given his limited role, Tierney doesn't need to be added in most fantasy formats.