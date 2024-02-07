Tierney scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Tierney got a piece of a Simon Nemec shot for the Devils' first tally. After spending large portions of the first half of the season a healthy scratch, Tierney has played in 15 straight games while providing five points in that span. That's all of his offense through 28 outings, and he's added 16 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating. Tierney could return to being a healthy scratch once Tyler Toffoli (illness) and Jack Hughes (upper body) are back in action.