Tierney supplied an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Tierney slid the puck to Simon Nemec in the neutral zone, and the rookie defenseman lasered a shot past Arvid Soderblom for a game-tying goal in the third period. The Devils have five forwards currently dealing with injuries, including Jack Hughes' undisclosed issue stemming from Friday's contest, so we figure that Tierney will at least maintain his spot on the fourth line in the short term. Unfortunately, he has just two assists representing his point total through 17 games.