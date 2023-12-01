Tierney had a minus-1 rating across 7:48 TOI in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Tierney's ice time was second-lowest on the team after Samuel Laberge (4:00), but at least Laberge managed to throw a hit during his brief playing time while Tierney failed to record a shot, block or hit in a continuation of a common theme for the fourth-line center. Tierney has just one shot on goal and no points in 12 appearances this season.