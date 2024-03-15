Tierney produced a goal and added a helper in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Stars.

With the Devils down 2-1 late in the first period, Tierney scored his second goal of the season and then added a primary assist on the game's final goal to seal the win for New Jersey. Tierney added one shot, one hit and a plus-2 rating in only 9:05 of ice time. The fourth-line center has only two points since the All-Star break.. Unless there's a significant shift in his usage by the coaching staff, Tierney's fantasy value remains low.