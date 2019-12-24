Play

Brown had two assists and three shots with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Both of Brown's assists came in the third period when he assisted on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's game-winner and Brady Tkachuk's empty-netter. The 25-year-old is having a fine debut season in Ottawa, producing six goals and 23 points in 38 games. He had eight goals and 29 points in 82 games last season in Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories