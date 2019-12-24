Brown had two assists and three shots with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Both of Brown's assists came in the third period when he assisted on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's game-winner and Brady Tkachuk's empty-netter. The 25-year-old is having a fine debut season in Ottawa, producing six goals and 23 points in 38 games. He had eight goals and 29 points in 82 games last season in Toronto.